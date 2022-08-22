Once again, DJ Khaled is talking that talk about Verzuz. As Verzuz hangs in the balance now that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are embroiled in a legal battle with Triller, artists are still discussing their possible moments on the hit series. The names of megaproducers are always on the forefront, especially DJ Khaled who has repeatedly made statements about no one being able to go toe-to-toe with him.

He first made those remarks earlier this year, but he doubled down on the sentiment during his appearance on Drink Champs. As Khaled boasted about his success, Noreaga suggested that he would "smoke" everyone in a Verzuz battle.

“I mean, that’s facts," said Khaled as everyone laughed. "Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk. I'm sayin', I'm not doing a Verzuz, I got love for Verzuz. I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me. You know, I’m at a point right now, you know, I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed...but when it come down to battling and Verzuz and all that, I’m more of a fan of it because I used to Sound Clash my whole life."

“And me, I'mma be real with you, I don’t know how to do it halfway," Khaled continued. "You gotta respect my catalog! I respect the question, I respect how you came at it and I get it and I respect it because I come from that. Like, EFN will tell you, I’m a Sound boy, I’m a Sound killer. No, I kill sounds... I don't think you understand. That's how I came in the game, killin'' sounds.

"Nobody ever gave this sh*t to me, like, 'Khal, here's a door open, we want you to win.' Stop. This hard work."

Check out DJ Khaled's full episode of Drink Champs below.