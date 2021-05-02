DJ Khaled Enlists Buju Banton, Capleton & Bounty Killer On "WHERE YOU COME FROM"

It's always an event when DJ Khaled drops. Surely, he was aiming to dominate another summer with the release of KHALED KHALED and the many hits that it boasts. The star-studded cast that joins the project includes OGs in the game, like Jay-Z and Nas, to the new generation of stars like Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch. However, it's Khaled's latest leap into the world of dancehall that remains the strongest efforts on the project.

DJ Khaled's love for reggae and dancehall has been well-documented throughout his career from spinning in Jamaica to his cameo in Shottas. Khaled closes out the album with a massive dancehall banger featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, and Bounty Killer, marking the first time all three rappers have connected together on wax. The upbeat, energetic anthem boasts production from 9th Wonder, StreetRunner, and Tarik Azzouz.

"Let’s be CLEAR! All these artists have NEVER collaborated on one record before. This is HISTORY. JAMAICA I LOVE YOU," Khaled wrote on IG after releasing the music video.

Check the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Premier League, we have the Arsenal fi fight the revolutionary bakkle,

'Cause only the bakkle dem fi pour

Di youths dem fi rich, equal rights empowerment

Tell dem fi leave the sun fi shine, or black rain will shower dem

Nuh mek we leggo sixty like di hour dem

DJ Khaled, run out di coward dem