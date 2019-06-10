Last week, DJ Khaled voiced his frustrations with the world after finding out his new album did not reach the top spot on the Billboard 200. Things have gotten so heated that he is apparently planning on filing a lawsuit against Billboard because they failed to count units from a bundle he offered prior to the release. To be honest, the behaviour that Khaled has exhibited since losing out on the top spot to Tyler, The Creator simply makes him seem like a sore loser. Why can't they both eat? Calling his own record "great music" and Tyler's work "mysterious," people have been chiming in on the debate all week but today, it was revealed that the mega-producer dethroned his new rival on the hip-hop charts.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It took him an extra week but DJ Khaled can officially say that he's got a Number One album on his hands. He posted a screenshot to social media of the chart, showing him right on top of Tyler's IGOR, ignoring the beef and going so far as to delete and deactivate any of the comments on the post. "We got the #1 Hip Hop album in the country this week," proudly flaunted DJ Khaled.

How do you feel about his celebration? Are you turned off by the producer after he showed a different side of his character last week?