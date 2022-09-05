DJ Khaled celebrated the success of his new album, GOD DID, on Instagram, Sunday, after the album locked in the number one spot on the Billboard 200. In total, GOD DID moved 107,500 total album-equivalent units, narrowly beating out Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which reached 105,800 units.

“All Praise to the Most High!,” he wrote in the caption. “All Glory to GOD! GOD DID #1 @billboard album in the country! THIS GOD DID !!!!!!! @wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation FAN LUV DID !!!!!!!!! THANK U !!!!!! @billboard #1!”



GOD DID is Khaled's fourth studio album to reach number one on the charts, following Khaled Khaled (2021), Grateful (2017), and Major Key (2016).

Khaled's newest effort boasts 31 guest artists across 18 tracks including Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Kanye West, Eminem, Future, Lil Baby, and many more of hip hop's biggest names. Jay-Z's verse on the album's title track has received a significant amount of praise in particular.

Also featured in this week's top 10 are Twice's Between 1&2, Nicki Minaj's greatest hits project, Queen Radio: Volume 1, Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic, and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

