DJ Khaled might have some explaining to do when his wife logs onto Instagram because, on Monday, the mega-producer and music boss spent much of his time re-posting Rihanna's latest thirst trap-y photos to promote her latest Savage X Fenty lingerie line, singing her praises in his captions.

At the time of publication, DJ Khaled has posted three different photos of Rihanna wearing a floral bikini, which she deemed to be "Savage AF". "It’s gorgeous beautiful," said the 45-year-old about the snaps. "Light attracts light."

DJ Khaled recently worked with Fat Joe and Amorphous on the release of "Sunshine", which uses Rihanna's vocals sampled from her hit record "Kiss It Better". The two also have an extensive history of collaborating together, most notably on "Wild Thoughts" with Bryson Tiller. It's unclear why DJ Khaled is sharing all these pictures of Rihanna in her bikini, but he's showing love, and there's never anything wrong with that. He just probably has to have a long talk with his wife about what's going on.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Khaled has done this with Rihanna. A few weeks ago, he flooded his main feed with over six posts for Rihanna's birthday. Find you a friend that goes as hard as DJ Khaled goes for Rih... Do you have someone that gasses you up like this?