We think it's fair to say that DJ Khaled has kicked off the new decade in a major way. The "Wild Thoughts" producer welcomed his second child, won his first Grammy, debuted his acting chops in Bad Boys 3 and paid a visit to Drake's Toronto mansion (that inspired his next home) for a secret project.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khaled isn't even close to being done since he's shared on Instagram that he's got another project on the way that's not a record. The mega-producer posted a clip to Instagram that sees him in a different kind of studio with director Michael Bay, clearly cookin' something up. The lengthy caption details Khaled's accomplishments so far and how grateful he is for his success. "Just got my GRAMMY now I’m in studio wit @michaelbay and we not making a record today we making a movie 🎥 I WANT A OSCAR !!!!!!! BE PATIENT ILL GET ONE!" he wrote.

"My last 2 weeks has been so amazing! I was in the bad boys for life movie 🎥 acting wit @willsmith @martinlawrence wow ! now I’m working wit @michaelbay wow. Than I’ve been blessed to have a healthy baby boy ! I’m a father of 2 boys ! Wow ! Then went to go see @champagnepapi on a top secert mission wow! and then I WON A GRAMMY! Wow! #WETHEBEST GOD IS THE GREATEST!"