DJ Khaled has announced that the title for his previously teased upcoming album will be God Did. Officially revealing the project in a post on Instagram, Wednesday, Khaled remarked that the album is "coming soon."

"'GOD DID' THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON," Khaled captioned a video montage of behind-the-scenes moments from making the album, as well as his personal life. "I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?"



While Khaled didn't reveal the tracklist for the project, he's hinted at working with numerous high-profile artists in recent months including Drake, Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and more.

"They ain’t believe in us , @lilbaby did!!!!!! Lil baby did !!!!!!!!!!!!! Album mode it’s special, VERY SPECIAL!" Khaled wrote in post from May featuring several pictures of himself in the studio with Baby.

God Did will be the iconic DJ's first full-length album since 2021's Khaled Khaled. That project featured collaborations with Lil Wayne, Jeremih, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Cardi B, H.E.R., Migos, and many more. The album debuted at No. 1 debut on the Billboard Top 200, making it his third album to do so, while moving 93,000 album-equivalent units.

Check out Khaled's announcement for God Did below.



