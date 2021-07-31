DJ Khaled's Days of Summer 2019 festival cruise was a huge success, and fans couldn't wait for the sophomore event. DaBaby, Cardi B, Post Malone, City Girls, and more tore up the stage/boat, as we're sure you've seen the wild pictures. However, the pandemic shut down the possibility of a boat festival last year, and the party has also been canceled for 2021 as well. No worries though. DJ Khaled is busy getting things ready to pop off in 2022. It was recently announced the Lil Baby will headline the Days of Summer 2022 event. The cruise leaves from Miami and explores the Bahamas' Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay. No other performers have been announced yet, however, Khaled is certain to bring a host of talent to the party. DJs for the event have been listed, with DJ Nasty, Bay Bay, DJ GT Mayne, and many more making appearances.

"The ULTIMATE hip hop cruise festival experience #DaysofSummerCruise returns July 1st-July 4th 2022," reads the announcement post on Instagram. The holiday will take place on a Monday in 2022, which means the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be prime days for the cruise, which then ends on that Monday. Tickets are on sale now for $99, with a promise to go up in price after September 1st.