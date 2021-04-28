The wait is over. DJ Khaled will be officially dropping off his brand new album Khaled Khaled this coming Friday, and given how enthusiastic he's been in the months leading up to it, expectations are admittedly high. With reported features from Migos, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, H.E.R, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Buju Banton, Nas, and many more, fans have been curious to see what the affable curator has pieced together for his twelfth studio album.

With the big drop only days away, Khaled has been heavy on the Instagram grind, sharing a glimpse at how he's been spending the week so far. As it happens, Kanye West hit him up for an impromptu visit, during which the pair proceeded to preview their new music for one another -- complete with some elaborate dance moves from Khaled and an unexpected breakfast feast.

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images

"True story, Kanye popped up at my house the other day at 8 AM!" writes Khaled, sharing a clip of their link-up. "I did not know he was coming! He played me his music and I played him Khaled Khaled. He also asked my chef [Melissa Zuniga] for some eggs and ketchup." While it's unclear as to who might be blessing the soulful banger, which actually sounds vaguely Kanye-inspired come to think of it, many have been quick to praise the luxurious instrumental as a promising sign of things to come.

Check out the video below, and sound off in the comments if you're excited to see what DJ Khaled has been building for these past few months. Though it's unlikely that Yeezy will make an appearance on Khaled Khaled, it's still refreshing to see him actively connecting with his fellow artists, a promising sign that his own upcoming album might be on the horizon.

Are you excited for Khaled's Khaled Khaled?