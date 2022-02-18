This is a big weekend for the NBA as the All-Star festivities are taking place in Cleveland, Ohio. This is surely going to be a very fun time for all those involved, and the skills competition is certainly going to be one of the biggest parts of the experience. While most fans look forward to the three-point contest and the dunk competition, there are others who love to watch the skills course.

The Skills Challenge is where the real hoopers get to show their stuff, and this week, DJ Khaled got to try his hand at the course. As you can see in the clip below, Khaled was very eager to attempt it, and while he may have had some early troubles, he got it together and ended up impressing those who were watching him ball.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Khaled's first shot was definitely a sight for sore eyes, however, his second went in like no one's business. It was pretty impressive, and after failing on the first try, Khaled had some words of wisdom for those who need a bit of motivation in their lives.

“Do not give up,” Khaled said. “Don’t get discouraged. If you fall, get up. You keep going. I could’ve made it on the first shot, but there’s so much ice on me!”

Let us know what you think of Khaled's moves, in the comments below.