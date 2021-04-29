It was supposed to be a wrap. DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled album was officially unveiled yesterday, an unsurprisingly stacked project featuring appearances from Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, H.E.R, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Nas, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Buju Banton, Diddy, and more. And while many were rightfully eager to see the project landing this Friday, it wouldn't be a DJ Khaled release without a little bit of late-game antics.

Taking to Twitter to share a typically amusing video, Khaled reenacted his revelation that the Cardi B vocals were indeed in, better late than never. Despite being in the midst of copping a piece of multi-million dollar jewelry, Khaled found himself so overcome with gleeful exuberance that he beelined straight for the pool and dove with a startling amount of grace.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"CARDI B VOCALS IS IN!!" he declares, promising to adjust Khaled Khaled accordingly. "101%%% JAMIE UPDATE THE TRACKLIST NOW!!!! #KHALEDKHALED TONIGHT MIDNIGHT!!!" Now, the updated tracklist has arrived, with Khaled making room for "Big Paper" featuring Cardi B. Perhaps this was his plan all along, with the intention to spark a little bit of extra hype before the big release. Who knows, given how sharp a marketing mastermind Khaled has proven himself to be.

Either way, the updated tracklist can be seen below, which means we'll be seeing some new Cardi B music by the time the clock strikes twelve. Check out Khaled's skit for the full experience, and sound off if you're excited to see what the affable mogul has been cooking up for his twelfth studio album.