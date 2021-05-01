Lil Baby is clearly striving to dominate the summer, once again, even without a new project out. The rapper is still riding high off of the release of My Turn and is pretty much popping up everywhere, especially this week. That being said, Lil Baby has pretty much dominated this week's Fire Emoji update so here's your breakdown:

In the middle of the week, Lil Baby finally unveiled the MC that he's hinted would be on the "On Me" remix: Megan Thee Stallion. Meg's verse was unexpected, given that there was anticipation Omeretta would appear on the track. However, Meg show and proved, elevating the November release to prepare for a (vaccinated) Hot Girl Summer. "On Me (Remix)" was a definite addition to this week's playlist. On top of that, Baby appeared on Joyner Lucas' "Ramen & OJ," as well as DJ Khaled's KHALED KHALED. It was only right we included Baby and Durk's collab "EVERY CHANCE I GET" from Khaled's new album.

21 Savage is stepping into the executive producer role for original soundtrack for Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. The Friday gave us the first taste of solo music of the year with "Spiral" which is another hit under the ATL rapper's belt.

Finally, the highly anticipated single from Baby Keem and Travis Scott, "Durag Activity" finally dropped and is a certified banger already. It's a necessary spin for your weekend vibes.

Check out the latest Fire Emoji Playlist update below.