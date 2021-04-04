DJ Khaled is in 'album mode.' He can't say it enough, and neither can we. Over the past few weeks, the We The Best DJ and record producer has been shedding light on the creation process of his upcoming album Khaled Khaled by revealing collaborations with artists like Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Nas, and Roddy Ricch. Still, Khaled has taken a break from 'album mode 'from time to time to do things like showing us his skincare routine. Now, it appears that he has interrupted 'album mode' to send a special package to recent Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

In a recent post to his Instagram story, Tom Brady posed for a wholesome picture with his son, and they're both seen leaning against a fixture in Brady's bathroom. In the father-son flick, both Brady and his son are rocking some extravagant merchandise sent by none other than DJ Khaled himself. Tom Brady rocks a flashy hoodie that's decked in a design that features a portrait of a lion, various flowers, and white polka dots while his son sports a robe that features an identical design. Upon further looking at their merch, you can see the words "Khaled Khaled" engraved in the pieces, nodding to DJ Khaled's forthcoming sixth studio album.

In the story post, Tom Brady also writes in all caps, "THANK YOU FOR SENDING THESE OVER @DJKHALED. AND DURING ALBUM MODE NO LESS. WHEN DO YOU NEED THE VOCALS?!"

If you're wondering whether the concept of Tom Brady sending in vocals for Khaled Khaled is a joke or not, you're not alone. However, the fact that DJ Khaled is surrounding himself with GOATs during his album creation process may be a hint as to how he sees himself or what he's trying to accomplish with his highly anticipated forthcoming up.