DJ Kay Slay Unites Blueface & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Moneybagg Yo On "Hocus Pocus"

Gone are the days where the Drama King's mixtapes swept the streets. Yet Kay Slay's name still commands respect, and the legendary DJ has once again come through with another banger. This time, he's united the likes of Blueface, MoneyBagg Yo, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Together, the trifecta exudes some "Hocus Pocus" energy, though it's unclear which one of them is the "Bette Midler" of the bunch. Either way, "Hocus Pocus" is a solid effort with plenty of bounce, kicking things off with some traditional Blueface bars: he fully intends on hitting your block with in a Ford Focus.

Though Blueface has proven to be a divisive name, MoneyBagg Yo and A Boogie are far more consistent in their approach. The former proves that wordplay isn't dead, leaving vegans in shambles with some ruthless lines. "She said she vegan, come and eat on my zucchini, big bag, big balls, bread game, no panini," he raps. A Boogie is content to play the relative gentleman, holding it down with a simple yet effective chorus. Is this one a banger?

Quotable Lyrics

Too many rings, I'ma need another pinkie

I'm the one that made your bitch disappear, Houdini

She said she vegan, come and eat on my zucchini

Big bag, big balls, bread game, no panini