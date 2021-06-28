DJ Kay Slay Stacks Over 100 Guests On "Accolades" EP

There's been plenty of DJs emerging with new albums. Peter Rosenberg finally dropped Late Night. DJ Khaled is fresh off of the release of KHALED KHALED, and now, DJ Kay Slay returned with his new EP, Accolades. Kay Slay's latest project is only eight songs in length but he's managed to extend its run-time to over an hour, largely due to the 40-minute long posse cut, "Rolling 110 Deep" which features Sheek Louch, Styles P, Dave East, Crooked I, Black Thought, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and more.

Accolades also boast the previously released singles, "72 Bar Assassin" with The Game and "Extravagant Lifestyle" featuring Raekwon, Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah, and Tragedy Khadafi.

Kay Slay did it again with his latest project. Check out Accolades below and let us know what your favorite track is in the comment section.