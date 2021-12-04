DJ Kay Slay, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Sheek Louch, & Papoose Take Us To “The Jungle”

Recently released single “The Jungle” sees industry legends DJ Kay Slay, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Sheek Louch, and Papoose all link up on a nearly four-minute long track, and it’s exactly what you need to get you through the weekend.

While promoting his song on Instagram, Kay Slay referred to it as a “street banger,” also sharing that it was produced by Suits. “Off my new project dropping December 17th The Soul Controller” he announced this afternoon, dropping off a snippet of “The Jungle”’s accompanying music video.

While the 55-year-old has yet to share his upcoming album’s tracklist, he has said that it will consist only of “straight hip-hop bangers,” adding, “this one is for the Culture which is our way of life!!” From the looks of the New York native’s comment section, there’s no shortage of fans who are excited to see what DJ Kay Slay has in store for us.

After hearing “The Jungle,” who else would you like to see the record executive collaborate with on The Soul Controller?

Quotable Lyrics:

Skill for skill, my real to real

Say I eat what I muthaf*ckin’ kill

You see street to street, and beat to beat

In the jungle, we pray on the weak