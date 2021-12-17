DJ Kay Slay Loads Tons Of Iconic Features Onto “The Soul Controller”

DJ Kay Slay has said in the past that he wouldn’t be releasing any new albums, but it seems that the 55-year-old has had a change of heart. On Friday, December 17th he dropped off The Soul Collector, which features “The Jungle” – a recently shared single that features Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Sheek Louch, and Papoose.

In fact, the entirety of Kay Slay’s new arrival is loaded with awesome features, including Raekwon, The Game, Young Buck, Busta Rhymes, Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine, and more. If female rap is more your speed, the New York native didn’t hesitate to give the girls their time on the mic on “Never Give Up.”





On his Instagram page, the DJ urged anyone who’s a “fan of true hip-hop” to go stream The Soul Collector. Check it out for yourself below, and let us know which tracks are your favourites in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Intro (feat. Sauce Money)

2. The Jungle (feat. Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Sheek Louch & Papoose)

3. Friendly Disrespect (feat. Raekwon, The Game, Young Buck, Mistah F.A.B., Grand Puba & Tragedy Khadafi)

4. (Skit) We’re Different

5. Never Give Up (feat. Shaqueen, Dirti Diana, Sonja Blade, Tammi Jean, BillboardBaby & MS HUSTLE)

6. Respect the Architect (feat. Busta Rhymes, Benny The Butcher, Conway the Machine & PRAYAH)

7. In My Soul (feat. Papoose, AZ, Mysonne & Tre Williams)

8. Tommy Egan (feat. Millyz, Ot the Real & Joseph Sikora)

9. 90’s Flow (Bonus Track) (feat. Fat Joe, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Sheek Louch, McGruff, N.O.R.E., Lil Fame, Prodigy & Rell)

