mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Kay Slay Enlists Jadakiss, Queen Latifah, & Bun B For "Living Legends"

Karlton Jahmal
March 08, 2020 12:43
175 Views
00
2
DJ Kay SlayDJ Kay Slay
DJ Kay Slay

Living Legend
DJ Kay Slay Feat. Jadakiss, Queen Latifah & Bun B

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rap veterans only.


DJ Kay Slay's Living Legend tape dropped this past week, and the features are plentiful. The veteran DJ was able to bridge the old school with the new by grabbing lyricists from all over the spectrum. When creating the title track though, DJ Kay Slay decided to grab the vets to deliver on his theme. "Living Legend" features Jadakiss, Queen Latifah, and Bun B, three icons in the game.

Jadakiss is also riding high off the praise for his latest album, Ignatiusso this verse feels like he's in the zone. Queen Latifah steps away from being an executive producer and actress to dive back into her roots on the mic with startling power. Then Bun B ties it up with his signature trill style. The chorus feels a little underwhelming when placed with the amount of talent on this track. Still, "Living Legend" demands your respect. 

Quotable Lyrics
They just talk the game, I turn midnight strolls to The Walk of Fame
Oscars, Grammys, I built the ground that you walk on
I taught you how to tilt your crown, come on
Emmys and Golden Globes before you blink, love
I done won every award you could think of

DJ Kay Slay Jadakiss Queen Latifah Bun B living legends new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Kay Slay Enlists Jadakiss, Queen Latifah, & Bun B For "Living Legends"
00
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject