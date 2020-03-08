DJ Kay Slay Enlists Jadakiss, Queen Latifah, & Bun B For "Living Legends"

DJ Kay Slay's Living Legend tape dropped this past week, and the features are plentiful. The veteran DJ was able to bridge the old school with the new by grabbing lyricists from all over the spectrum. When creating the title track though, DJ Kay Slay decided to grab the vets to deliver on his theme. "Living Legend" features Jadakiss, Queen Latifah, and Bun B, three icons in the game.

Jadakiss is also riding high off the praise for his latest album, Ignatius, so this verse feels like he's in the zone. Queen Latifah steps away from being an executive producer and actress to dive back into her roots on the mic with startling power. Then Bun B ties it up with his signature trill style. The chorus feels a little underwhelming when placed with the amount of talent on this track. Still, "Living Legend" demands your respect.

Quotable Lyrics

They just talk the game, I turn midnight strolls to The Walk of Fame

Oscars, Grammys, I built the ground that you walk on

I taught you how to tilt your crown, come on

Emmys and Golden Globes before you blink, love

I done won every award you could think of