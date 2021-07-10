DJ Kay Slay Drops Off "WTF You Thought" Visuals Featuring AZ, Papoose, & More

DJ Kay Slay can bring together some of the best lyricists in the game. That's exactly what he does throughout his latest effort, Accolades EP. The project is packed with features, so many in fact I'm shocked he didn't secure a world record. The mixing and matching of talent is enjoyable to bump. DJ Kay Slay brought that energy to visual life for the single "WTF You Thought."



The track features AZ, Saigon, Papoose, DJ Paul, Merkules, Jon Connor, and Tony Yayo. As you can imagine, it's a lyrical free-for-all. The track does get somewhat TOO lyrically laden at points, but it still has those punchlines that make you do the ugly face. Check out the visuals and bump "WTF You Thought" all summer.

Quotable Lyrics

Shoot at your uncle with the fancy shotty

You don't even gotta have corona to get your antibody

Treated us like slaves, no surprise to us

We forgot where we came from, so they reminded us