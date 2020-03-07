DJ Kay Slay Drops "Living Legend" Ft. A$AP Ferg, Raekwon, Juicy J & More

Over the years, DJ Kay Slay's ear to the streets has been one of the most trusted, especially when it comes to top tier lyricists. Today, he returned with his latest project, Living Legend, an appropriate title for someone of Kay Slay's stature. With only eight tracks, he packs a punch with each track but this one is certainly for those who enjoy the bar-heavy joints. Each member of The Lox appears on the project as well as Queen Latifah, Bun B, Raekwon, AZ, Ghostface Killah, and more. He also gets artists like Dave East, A$AP Ferg, and Big K.R.I.T.

Peep the tracklist below.

1. Intro

2. Back to the Bars, Pt. 2 ft. Sheek Louch, Styles P, Sauce Money, Nino Man, Vado, RJ Payne & Jon Connor

3. Living Legend ft. Jadakiss, Queen Latifah & Bun B

4. No Permission ft. Juicy J, A$AP Ferg & Dave East

5. Give Me My Flowers Now ft. Papoose, Joell Ortiz & Sammi J

6. Growing Up In These Streets ft. Raekwon, AZ & Ghostface Killah

7. Dope Boyz ft. DJ Paul, Uncle Murda, French Montana, Gangsta Boo & Project Pat

8. It’s a Brand New Day ft. Jon Connor, Big K.R.I.T., Reek Da Villian, & Tre Williams