While this week has been filled with tragedy and the world currently mourning the death of one of the greatest NBA players of all-time in Kobe Bryant, this year's Super Bowl festivities are commencing in commemoration of his life and this Sunday's big game. With Super Bowl LIV set to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, A-list celebrities are lining up their appearances and performances in celebration of the NFL's final game of the season. With performances from the likes of DJ Khaled, Post Malone, Cardi B, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, and more, this year's Super Bowl gatherings have the potential to be a historic moment in the entertainment realm.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

DJ Khaled, who took home the Grammy Award for Best rap/Sung Performance for his single "Higher," featuring the prolific and late-Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, will be performing at several parties in his hometown of Miami including the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest's EA Sports Bowl, the VEWTOPIA Music Festival, and Rolling Stone's party. In an interview with the Associated Press, the mega-producer had this to say about his Super Bowl plans:

"Oh yeah, we're definitely celebrating (this) week. I remember Super Bowl came here 10 years ago and it was a special time. We want to make this special, too. I'm excited it's in Miami."

Coming off of her Grammy Award victories, Lizzo will also be making an appearance in Miami performing at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series and then at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar party alongside Harry Styles and others.

Cardi B has been booked to perform at an upcoming trailer reveal party for Fast & Furious 9 as well as a late-night performance at LIV and VEWTOPIA as a headlining act. Lady Gaga, who performed during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show will provide entertainment for the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night audience while Post Malone hits the stage at the Bootsy On the Water pop-up.

Shaquille O'Neal, who's been struggling immensely with the death of Kobe Bryant, will be bringing his carnival-themed music festival, Shaq's Fun House to Miami for Super Bowl LIV. The festival featuring performances by Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, himself as DJ Diesel, and more will donate 100% of its proceeds to the Vanessa & Kobe Bryant Foundation as well as the families who lost loved ones in this past week's helicopter accident.

In an Instagram post, the Hall of Fame center revealed that he almost canceled his upcoming event stating:

"Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let's just do that."

While the world might not have Kobe and Gianna Bryant to provide us with the drive we need to be our best selves, life will continue on and force the masses to be accountable for our own greatness. Check out Shaq's post about the loss of his brother below and tune into Super Bowl LIV this Sunday at 6:30 P.M. EST on FOX.