For millions of fans, DJ Jazzy Jeff is a national treasure. Ever since he stepped into the music scene alongside his partner in crime the Fresh Prince, also known as Will Smith, the pair have been beloved icons in hip hop. That's why it came as a shock to the public over the weekend when DJ Jazzy Jeff shared on social media that he's exhibited major symptoms of coronavirus, or COVID-19.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“Pls say a prayer for all the sick...it’s a lot more than you know!!" he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs…I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel for a wife!”

He didn't outwardly state that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but fans still took his warning to heart. DJ Jazzy Jeff added, “Please take this serious…it does not care who you are…what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe.” He was met with tens of thousands of well-wishes from friends, family, and strangers alike. Prayers up for DJ Jazzy Jeff and here's to hoping for a speedy recovery!