DJ Jazzy Jeff came to the defense of Will Smith at Dorian's Through The Record Shop in Chicago, last week, following the infamous Oscars slap involving Chris Rock. Jeff was a member of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and also appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

"Don't get it twisted that it was something he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?" he said in a clip shared on Instagram.



Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Jeff continued: "I think the thing that I've realized is I don't know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should've smacked the s--- out of somebody and he didn't. So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he's human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don't think people like that are human."

After Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the King Richard star was banned from the Academy Awards for a period of 10 years.

Many supporters of Smith's have come out to say that the penalty is far too severe, including 50 Cent.

Check out Jeff's defense of Smith below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WGCI Chicago (@wgci)

[Via]