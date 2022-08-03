DJ Hed's become an important voice in the culture, whether it's for his work as a DJ in Los Angeles or his work with TMZ as a Hip Hop correspondent. Along with DJ Kid Capri, he became one of many who have voiced their opinions on the Wiz Khalifa Poppy Nightclub incident, where he trashes DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron's DJ abilities and threatened to fight them.

"Never seen Wiz act like that before," said Hed in a tweet. "I hope it’s an isolated incident. I am not nor will I ever support any artist/label blatantly and aggressively disrespecting DJ’s in my city, where we are homies or not.”

As Hed is friends with all parties involved, we're sure it's sad for him to see this incident play out amid a night full of technical difficulties and show mishaps. Bootleg Kev, who had co-hosted a show with DJ Hed and was there with Wiz on the night of the performance, added some context to the situation. Wiz was apparently frustrated due to a series of technical screw-ups, and the lack of spins for his latest album, Multiverse.

“Let’s clear up this Wiz s**t. I was there with him, & the dj & host TERRIBLE. After f**king up his performance (4-5x) he finally snapped. I’m not condoning him slapping the hat off or none of that, and I know he regrets that. But so much led up to that point. Context is IMPORTANT,” wrote Kev. He did, however, show support for DJ Mike Danger in another tweet.

“Mike Danger is a good DJ and from what I hear a great guy, he had an off night. The HOST tho? Was so outta pocket it was flagrant. Reaching over his dj, turning down faders etc. overall s**t show. THATS WHAT HAPPENED,” Kev elaborated.

“Context is Important. Yes wiz could have handled it differently but that’s a grown man, & it felt like he was being played or pranked it was so bad on the host/dj side. And the set list and files were sent ahead of the night starting too, so kill that f**king noise," he added.

Kid Capri also had a few words for Wiz after seeing the incident, and harsh words from a legendary figure in the culture are nothing to take lightly.

“When I met you, you was a cool dude, man. That’s why I’m a little surprised why you would disrespect those DJs like that… stand up there and disrespect them like that, man. That was just crazy," said Capri. "Those kids is young dudes, probably, you know, scared and nervous that they playing for you, happy that they’re playing for you."

"I don’t know if you was lit or drunk, or whatever the case may be, but if that was me and you spoke to me like that, I’d have swung on you right away. Immediately. And we would have dealt with it however we’d have to deal with afterwards. But I wouldn’t have went for that," Capri added.

Wiz has yet to respond to the incident or to any of his DJs.

