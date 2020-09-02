Police are currently investigating the tragic death of a celebrated Miami artist. DJ Erick Morillo is most well-known for his popular 1990s club hit "I Like to Move It," but more recently, the 49-year-old's name was entangled in scandal. Weeks ago, Morillo was arrested by Miami-Dade officers in connection with accusations that he sexually assaulted a fellow DJ. According to police, Erick Morillo was found dead in his home and there was no evidence to suggest foul play. They haven't revealed a cause of death and will wait for the medical examiner's findings.



Michael Tullberg / Stringer / Getty Images

The record label owner and music producer boasts accolades such as being named Best International DJ three times by the DJ Awards. The news of the accusations against Morillo sent shockwaves through the DJ and Miami music circles, and after being arrested, Morillo was released on $25K bond.

The incident allegedly took place in December 2019 and the woman claimed that she went to his home after they DJ'd a party. She told police that she was intoxicated, rejected his sexual advances, and eventually fell asleep. The woman alleges that when she woke up, she didn't have any clothes on and Morillo was standing next to her nude. She called the police, was taken to a treatment center for rape victims, and was given a rape kit. Morillo reportedly told police that he didn't have sex with the woman and gave investigators a sample of his DNA. After testing the woman's kit, Morillo's DNA was matched and he was arrested. He was set to appear in court on Friday.

