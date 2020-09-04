mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Envy Taps Fabolous & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "Sittin In My Car"

Erika Marie
September 04, 2020 01:14
222 Views
21
1
DJ EnvyDJ Envy
DJ Envy

Sittin In My Car
DJ ENVY Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Fabolous

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The radio host celebrates his birthday with a new single.


Old school meets new school on DJ Envy's new single. Thursday (September 3) marked the popular radio host's birthday, and to celebrate, he shared a single featuring Fabolous and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie titled "Sittin in My Car." On the track, you'll find A Boogie and Fab trading verses over a beatbox-friendly, piano-laced beat. The song has a cruise around the block, summery feel, so it's a good way to close out the hot 2020 season.

Over on Instagram, thousands of people wished DJ Envy a happy birthday including his friend and The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God. "Happy Bornday to the Lord of The Lightskin, Ruler of All Redbones, Boss of all Beiges, Grand Wizard of all Waffle Colored Negroes @djenvy send Al B Unsure some positive energy, love, and light on his day!!!" Check out DJ Envy's "Sittin In  My Car" featuring Fabolous and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and leave your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I told her trust her gut then I hit her with a bar
If you don't trust the driver, stop gettin' in the car
She said I'm not a bird, didn't say you are
I'm just making wishes while we sittin' under stars

DJ ENVY A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Fabolous
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Envy Taps Fabolous & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "Sittin In My Car"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject