DJ Envy Taps Fabolous & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "Sittin In My Car"

Old school meets new school on DJ Envy's new single. Thursday (September 3) marked the popular radio host's birthday, and to celebrate, he shared a single featuring Fabolous and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie titled "Sittin in My Car." On the track, you'll find A Boogie and Fab trading verses over a beatbox-friendly, piano-laced beat. The song has a cruise around the block, summery feel, so it's a good way to close out the hot 2020 season.

Over on Instagram, thousands of people wished DJ Envy a happy birthday including his friend and The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God. "Happy Bornday to the Lord of The Lightskin, Ruler of All Redbones, Boss of all Beiges, Grand Wizard of all Waffle Colored Negroes @djenvy send Al B Unsure some positive energy, love, and light on his day!!!" Check out DJ Envy's "Sittin In My Car" featuring Fabolous and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and leave your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I told her trust her gut then I hit her with a bar

If you don't trust the driver, stop gettin' in the car

She said I'm not a bird, didn't say you are

I'm just making wishes while we sittin' under stars