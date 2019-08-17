Sometimes moments occur during interviews that give viewers pause, and earlier today, The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy provided that moment. Quality Control Music founders Pierre "Pee" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee made their way to Hot 97's morning radio show to talk all things QCM in support of the label's recent release, Control the Streets, Volume 2. While there, the label heads discussed a myriad of subjects including the recent shooting involving City Girls' Yung Miami.

Last week, Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, was leaving a recording studio in Miami when an unknown assailant opened fire on her vehicle. Although her G-Wagon took multiple hits, the pregnant rapper was left unharmed. During Pee's interview with The Breakfast Club, he discussed what it was like to receive the frightening news of the shooting. Envy jumped in and asked, "What was more of a shock? When her car got shot or her being pregnant?" There's a brief awkward pause as Pee and Coach K seemed dumbfounded by the question. Envy answers his own inquiry and said, "It had to be her being pregnant."

"Nah, when her car got shot up," Pee replied. "That's scary." Envy attempted to recover the moment and continue the conversation, but the internet was not kind after the clip of the interview circulated. The Shade Room shared the video, prompting Envy's co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, to slide in the comments to say, "I have no idea why @djenvy talks." Check just a handful of Twitter responses from the thousands of social media reactions to Envy's question below.