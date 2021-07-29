DJ Envy is running his own tests on Instagram to look for flaws in their algorithm, apparently. During a Breakfast Club interview earlier this week with Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, Envy mentioned that he flagged multiple Kim Kardashian posts for nudity and found issue with what he views as a double standards on the app's treatment of certain accounts. He wanted to see if Kim's page would be taken down after being flagged many times, seeing as Boosie Badazz's page has constantly been removed over the past year due to similar "nudity" issues.

"What's nudity? Because I've flagged Kim Kardashian 10,000 times. They don't take her down but they take everyone else down so I flagged it," Envy said in response to Mosseri's comments about Boosie's banned account.

This comment came up when the two were directly talking about Boosie's page being taken down, and Mosseri said there was a line that needed to be drawn at some point, with all of Boosie's posts, including nudity. Envy responded by saying that he flagged Kim's posts and nothing happened after the fact.

Charlamagne Tha God, one of the three Breakfast Club hosts alongside Envy, brought up Envy's comments the following day for another segment in the morning show. Charlamagne alluded to the idea that Envy's actions were very close to snitching.

Envy then opened up the phones for "Breakfast Club Court" to listeners to start a broader discussion about Instagram's policies regarding what certain accounts post. Listeners seemed to agree with Envy's statements, and claimed that popular Instagram users like Kim Kardashian have a lot more leeway on the app in regard to what they can post, more so than others.

Check out the video below. What do you think about Envy's actions? Do you agree with him? Let us know in the comments.