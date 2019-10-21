A back-and-forth has been going on between Gucci Mane and Angela Yee for some weeks now, but today, things became more heated. This morning, Charlamagne tha God put out a one-on-one interview with Gucci, in which the Atlanta rapper called Yee "a punk ass bitch" and threatened to "slap the shit out of" DJ Envy.

The source of this dispute dates back to 2016 when Gucci made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and alleged that Yee attempted to get with him back in the day. Yee strongly denied the claims, leading to both her and Gucci pulling out receipts to plead their cases.

Earlier this month, Gucci claimed that he was banned from appearing on the Power 105 radio show again. This topic came up in an Everyday Struggle interview that Gucci recently did to promote his new album, Woptober II. While all The Breakfast Club hosts have insisted that they don't know why Gucci was under this impression, Gucci pointed fingers at Yee for being the initiator of the ban in his interview with Charlamagne. While he initially "meant no disrespect" when calling out Yee for trying to get with him, Gucci's evidently ticked off now that she's now denying that his interview requests have been repeatedly turned down.

Gucci blatantly said in the new interview that he's got an issue with DJ Envy too. "I'mma step to him when I see him. Just like when I seen him stepped to the people talkin' about his wife when they came up there and he confronted them," he said. "So I'mma confront him about what him and Angela did and if he come at me wrong, I'mma slap the shit out of him. It won't be his first-time gettin' slapped."

Envy has just responded to this threat via Instagram caption on a photo of himself and his dog in front of a Rolls Royce truck. The Breakfast Club host claims that he never pushed for a ban against Gucci and always deferred to Yee to check whether she was comfortable with Gucci coming through. "@laflare1017 was never banned from the @breakfastclubam," Envy wrote. "When asked, “Would I do an interview without Yee...” My reply was, “I will not do anything unless you clear it with my co-worker.. We call that riding for your team where I’m from!!! And he’s upset because my coworker defended herself... Never in a million years will I tell my co-hosts what to say or what not to say.. We share that platform.. When Gucci did that post about Yee, she defended herself on the Breakfast Club and he’s mad because “I let her do it”.... I Have never ran from a Conversation in my life..."

Read the full caption below, in which Envy also denies ever being slapped before, as Gucci alleged.