A popular network is at the center of social media discussions today after a clip of The Breakfast Club has gone viral. Charlamagne Tha God recently announced that he is launching the Black Effect Podcast Networkand told his co-hosts that he'd recently received a phone call from a major network that was inquiring if DJ Envy or Angela Yee had their own channel. News of the call amused Envy because this network was the same one that rejected his show years ago.



"Last night, somebody did reach out from a certain network and asked me if y'all had a channel, "Charlamagne said with a chuckle. "And when I told Envy what network it was, Envy said the network told him that he wasn't Black enough." Initially, they were trying to tiptoe around saying the name of the network but DJ Envy interjected and aired them out. "It was BET," said Envy.

"BET reached out to Charlamagne about possibly doing the show on BET and I started laughing because a couple of years ago when my family was doing a show, we're still doing a show, but what I tried to do is I look out for my people first. I went to BET and Revolt first, because that's Black-owned and it's a Black channel and BET responded—it's about five years ago—that I wasn't Black enough."

Charlamagne Tha God had to poke fun at his friend and added, "Why you mad at them for being correct?" Check out the clip below and let us know if you think BET was correct or out of pocket for passing on DJ Envy's show.