DJ EFN says that a miscommunication with Dave Chappelle and his team led to the comedian's latest appearance on Drink Champs being taken down on Monday. In a statement provided to HipHopDX, the show's co-host also guaranteed that the episode would eventually see the light of day for good.

“There was some miscommunication, but we got on the phone with Dave and his team and agreed to properly release through our regular release schedule and partners,” he said in the statement. “All is well and hopefully more of what was filmed will make the official release. It’s important to Dave and Drink Champs that people see the episode in the right light.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The episode, which also features Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli of Black Star, was filmed months ago but the release was pushed back due to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.

“[The shooting] happened the week after we filmed and so we were going to fast track that episode and then all parties involved were like it doesn’t feel right and we skipped that whole week,” EFN explained to the outlet in a recent Zoom interview. “And then we had other episodes already in the queue and so it got pushed. So we’re just hoping that it will come out sooner than later.”

While EFN was unable to provide an exact release date for the episode, he did confirm that “all is well and Dave is solid,” and that the team is “hoping and pushing for next week’s episode.”

