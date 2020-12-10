DJ Drewski, Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G Drop New Single "2020 Vision"

For his brand new track, "2020 Vision," DJ Drewski brought on two hard-hitting Brooklyn drill rappers, Sleepy Hallow, and Sheff G — who ultimately took the song to a whole other level — as expected.

On par with his usual bold, vibrant, production habits, Drewski helped bring out a borderline-pop component that we haven't quite seen from Sheff G or Sleepy Hallow before. Overall, the track is colorful, contagious, and an excellent addition to the ever-growing family of melodic-rap songs.

"The concept of '2020 Vision' is based on the fact we’ve been through a lot in life, learned a lot and can see through people and their actions. So, we just stay with the people closest to us who are ready to ride," Drewski said of his new song to Complex.

Quotable Lyrics:

N*gga we done seen it all

Got a bag wanted more

My shooters change the score

We wasn't born rich

So you know we ain't dying poor

Say she love me she ain't loyal

Ain't nobody for you

But they gon' get mad when a n*gga don't call