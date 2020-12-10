mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Drewski, Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G Drop New Single "2020 Vision"

Ellie Spina
December 10, 2020 13:29
2020 Vision
DJ Drewski Feat. Sleepy Hallow & Sheff G

DJ Drewski takes on Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G for brand new single, "2020 Vision."


For his brand new track, "2020 Vision," DJ Drewski brought on two hard-hitting Brooklyn drill rappers, Sleepy Hallow, and Sheff G — who ultimately took the song to a whole other level — as expected.

On par with his usual bold, vibrant, production habits, Drewski helped bring out a borderline-pop component that we haven't quite seen from Sheff G or Sleepy Hallow before. Overall, the track is colorful, contagious, and an excellent addition to the ever-growing family of melodic-rap songs.

"The concept of '2020 Vision' is based on the fact we’ve been through a lot in life, learned a lot and can see through people and their actions. So, we just stay with the people closest to us who are ready to ride," Drewski said of his new song to Complex.

Quotable Lyrics:
N*gga we done seen it all
Got a bag wanted more
My shooters change the score
We wasn't born rich
So you know we ain't dying poor
Say she love me she ain't loyal
Ain't nobody for you
But they gon' get mad when a n*gga don't call

DJ Drewski Sleepy Hallow Sheff G new song 2020 vision
