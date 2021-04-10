DJ Drewski Recruits A Boogie, Fivio Foreign, Coi Leray & More For A 'Seat At The Table'

DJ Drewski finally delivered his highly anticipated debut project 'Seat At The Table' on Friday (April 9). The New Jersey native has been making a name for himself in the music industry through his record-spinning on Hot 97 as well as his work as a VEVO brand ambassador and a Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member. With his latest release, he's showing listeners that he can curate a sophisticated body of work on his own.

Boasting 13 tracks and appearances from the likes of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Trap Manny, Sheff G, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, Jay Critch, and more, Drewski brings together the hottest artists in the rap and R&B game alike for the star-studded production. Standouts include the infectious hit "Wet" and its closing cut "Nights Like This."

Speaking on the creation of the project, Drewski admitted, "....I [was] trying to make records and then still deejay on the radio, deejay in the club, and move around so much that I couldn’t really focus 100%. ... It was just getting dragged out. During a pandemic, the clubs are closed. Now, I got nothing but time to shift my energy and focus on the project.”

Give "Seat At The Table" a listen below and let us know what you think down in the comments!

Tracklist

1. Givenchy 2.0 Freestlye feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

2. 2020 Vision feat. Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow

3. Ready feat. Fivio Foreign, Sosa Geek, Fetty Luciano

4. Mop feat. Rah Swish, Ron Suno

5. Like You feat. Coi Leray, Sada Baby

6. Trying Me feat. Calboy, Jay Critch

7. Hot Boy feat. Desiigner, Maliibu Miitch

8. Water feat. DreamDoll, Molly Brazy, Rubi Rose

9. Function feat. King Rvco, Mr. Chicken

10. Time To Ride feat. Brandon, Smoove'L

11. Ryder feat. TJ Porter, Fivio Foreign

12. All Of My Love feat. Journee, Neek Bucks

13. Nights Like This feat. Bizzy Banks, Masio Gunz