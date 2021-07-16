mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Drama Unites Hardo, Deezlee & Benny The Butcher For "Chaining Day"

Mitch Findlay
July 16, 2021 13:17
242 Views
10
1
2021 Trap Illustrated2021 Trap Illustrated
2021 Trap Illustrated

Chaining Day
DJ Drama Feat. Hardo, Deezlee & Benny The Butcher

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DJ Drama unites Hardo, Deezlee, and Benny The Butcher for the new posse cut "Chaining Day."


DJ Drama has always been one to raise the voices of the streets, especially when you consider his early days making a name for himself. Now, he's come through to host "Chaining Day," a new posse cut from Hardo, Deezlee, and Benny The Butcher, scored by a soulful beat from Stevi B. On a production tip, B shows patience as he lets the beat build, proving ample space for Hardo's opening verse to really resonate.

Given those involved, "Chaining Day" is a track where lyricism is of utmost importance, and none of the contributing emcees falter in that regard. Following Hardo's composed dose of game, Deezlee picks up where he left off, this time having the percussion to really emphasize his bars. Last comes The Butcher, whose presence inherently forces rappers to step their game up. "Wanted to play in the NFL but couldn't make it in it," raps Benny. "So thank God that the plug showed us favoritism."

Check out "Chaining Day" now. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Wanted to play in the NFL but couldn't make it in it,
So thank God that the plug showed us favoritism
I'm not impressed with you n***as, too much plagiarism
Kinda like Dame to n***as cause we keep the Blazers with us

DJ Drama
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  242
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Drama Hardo Deezlee Benny The Butcher
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Drama Unites Hardo, Deezlee & Benny The Butcher For "Chaining Day"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject