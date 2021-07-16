DJ Drama Unites Hardo, Deezlee & Benny The Butcher For "Chaining Day"

DJ Drama has always been one to raise the voices of the streets, especially when you consider his early days making a name for himself. Now, he's come through to host "Chaining Day," a new posse cut from Hardo, Deezlee, and Benny The Butcher, scored by a soulful beat from Stevi B. On a production tip, B shows patience as he lets the beat build, proving ample space for Hardo's opening verse to really resonate.

Given those involved, "Chaining Day" is a track where lyricism is of utmost importance, and none of the contributing emcees falter in that regard. Following Hardo's composed dose of game, Deezlee picks up where he left off, this time having the percussion to really emphasize his bars. Last comes The Butcher, whose presence inherently forces rappers to step their game up. "Wanted to play in the NFL but couldn't make it in it," raps Benny. "So thank God that the plug showed us favoritism."

Check out "Chaining Day" now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Wanted to play in the NFL but couldn't make it in it,

So thank God that the plug showed us favoritism

I'm not impressed with you n***as, too much plagiarism

Kinda like Dame to n***as cause we keep the Blazers with us