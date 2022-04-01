It's a fruitful Friday in the world of hip-hop, especially with the release of a new project from the Dreamville camp. J. Cole and friends joined forces for their latest compilation project, which also serves as the latest installment in the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. And while Cole, Bas, J.I.D., EarthGang, and more shine across the body of work, it's DJ Drama's drops that tie the project together.



Drama doesn't come short of any shit-talking, and some of the references he makes reveal that he was tinkering with the project up until its release on Thursday night. As the world continues to share their opinions on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday night, DJ Drama made sure to squeeze in a quick reference to the incident on the tape.

“Keep playing with Dreamville’s name," Drama says on "Starting 5" ft. lute, Cozz, and Omen. "Don’t get Chris Rock’d out your socks. Anything can and will happen. Then watch me walk back to my seat. Keep my name out your fucking mouth."

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtapeconsists of 15 songs in total, including the previously released "Heaven's EP" from Cole. The entire Dreamville roster appear across the tracklist along with features from 2 Chainz, G Perico, Young Nudy, A$AP Ferg, and more.

Check out "Starting 5" ft. Lute, Cozz, and Omen below.