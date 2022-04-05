DJ Drama weighed in on a long-running debate on whether Lil Wayne's Dedication 2 or Jeezy's Trap or Die is the best Gangsta Grillz project ever. Performing at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Drama labeled Trap or Die "the best mixtape of all time," but he walked back that statement during an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal afterward.

“Rappers pay attention to everything,” he said on TIDAL Awards Twitter Spaces on Monday. “There have been a few times I’ve picked Dedication 2 over Trap or Die. Last night on stage during the set when Jeezy was outgoing, I said in front of him and to the crowd that Trap or Die is the best mixtape of all time."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Drama continued: “He literally called Lake when he got on the jet and said, ‘Tell Dram he said it and he can’t take it back now.’ I knew that was a direct shot at me recently picking Dedication 2 with B. Dot on Complex. It’s so hard to do I feel like it’s on any given Sunday, man. I’m sorry to say I love ’em both.”

Wayne's Dedication 2 was released back in 2006 and is the fifth mixtape by the legendary rapper. In addition to commercial success, the tape was a hit with critics as well, landing on many year-end lists.

Trap or Die dropped in early 2005 and featured appearances from Bun B, Gucci Mane, T.I., and more. It helped solidy Jeezy's status as one of the best rappers out at the time.

Check out Drama's explanation below.





