DJ Drama has something to prove, and a potential Verzuz battle may be just the way to do so. The Philadelphia native has been deep in his music bag this year, dropping projects like Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape and the Summer smash "Forever," featuring various well-known New York artists including as Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey. His contender, DJ Khaled, also had a huge year with the success of his single "Staying Alive" featuring Drake and Lil Baby and the anticipation of his upcoming album God Did It.

With both DJs making waves and shifting the trajectory of the music industry, who would win in a potential Verzuz battle? According to DJ Khaled, no one can beat him in a hit for hit battle. During a recent sit down with Drink Champs, Khaled shared, "I mean, that’s facts. Anybody that’s ever asked me that, I always said that. I’m never backing down on that talk. I’ve SoundClashed my whole life. I’ve been battling my whole life, trust me.”

Not one to back down from combat, Drama fired back at Khaled during an interview with Rory & Mal podcast, saying, "How bout we just do it and see who wins? You can throw anybody in the mix and let’s see who wins. I want all the smoke. When it comes down to Verzuz, like what? I got a lot of cultural records. I am not to be underestimated.” The Gangsta Grillz creator clearly wanted all the smoke. He added, "LOX put on a master class and I would do the same f**king thing if I got my Verzuz. Set it up. I really like that. I’m the full package. Nobody’s outperforming me."

Elsewhere in his interview, Drama calls out Roc Nation for their participation in 2019's "Free Uzi" campaign. Check out the full clip below.

