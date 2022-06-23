Six years can make a helluva difference in the entertainment industry. We recently received theXXL's list for their 2022 Freshmen Class, and while those choices are debated among Hip Hop fans, the outlet recently revisited their stellar 2016 group that has gone on to make major moves in the industry. Rappers included 21 Savage, Denzel Curry, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and several others, but the latter's Freshmen Cypher was recently revisited thanks to a mention by DJ Drama.

During that 2016 cypher, the DJ icon held down the ones and twos for the rappers. When it was Kodak's turn, his opening line caused a bit of a chuckle.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Kodak rapped:

"Now who the f*ck picked this lil' sorry-ass beat?

I'm from the ugly corner, man, them lil' sour-ass streets

Damn, homie, I'm the one who let your starving-ass eat

And you was hungry, I ain't have to let your sorry-ass eat

My cousin G-Wayne got off for manslaughter last week

Gave my dog a buck 50, that n*gga brought me back three

I'ma— a n*gga broad and get up all in them cheeks

Tied, they dead flies"

Yesterday (June 21), XXL tweeted the cover of their 2016 Freshmen Class publication and added a quote from Drama in the caption where he spoke about that crew of rappers being game-changers. Drama reposted the tweet and added, "This when i picked that sorry ass beat [air coming out of nostrils angry emoji][single tear emoji] Legendary."

Check out the tweets and revisit that epic cypher below.