DJ Drama is back in his bag, and wants smoke with whoever wants to challenge him. The famed mixtape producer has had an eventful year, dropping hit project's like Dreamville's D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, and hot tracks like "I Ain't Gon' Hold Ya" featuring Young Jeezy. He even broke his silence on his alleged beef with Drake, tweeting, "We gotta stop this narrative. Me and Drake been put that to rest. Grown men sh**."

Drake speaks onstage in 2021- Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Needless say, Drama is prepared for whatever the game is throwing his way --- including a potential Verzuz battle against DJ Khaled. During a recent interview with Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, the Gangsta Grillz creator addressed the "God Did" producer's claims that he'd "smoke" anyone in a battle of the hits. "Listen, on the Khaled situation, I just want to leave it here," Drama explained. "I’ve said my piece about, you know, I’m with all the smoke. I would love to do it. It’s great for Verzuz. I have a catalog of records, I have a catalog of projects. I have two superstar artists, Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow."

But Drama's rant didn't end there. He continued, "I have said Khaled’s name, let’s see Khaled say Drama’s name. I wanna see on record, someone ask Khaled, ‘What do you think about DJ Drama in a Verzuz?’ And let me put it like this: I do nothing but tip my hat and salute to that man and his accomplishments, and the greatness that he’s done for the culture. It’s all love, it’s just competition. When we get on that court, I’m ready to bust anybody’s a**.”

As for Khaled, he's stated in multiple interviews that although he won't do a Verzuz, "I’m never backing down on that talk. I'm not doing a Verzuz, I got love for Verzuz. I’m at a point right now, you know, I’m blessed. You blessed, you blessed, we all blessed...but when it come down to battling and Verzuz and all that, I’m more of a fan of it because I used to Sound Clash my whole life."

Who would you like to see DJ Drama go up against in a Verzuz battle?