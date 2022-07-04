DJ Drama reflected on working with Lil Wayne for his “I’m the Best Rapper Alive” skit from Dedication 2, during an interview with HipHopDX on the red carpet of the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, last month. Drama says that he helped Wayne write the script for the track.

“At the time, that was coming off of Hov saying, hands down, he was the greatest. Here comes Tunechi stakin’ the claim and putting the crown on him,” Drama told the outlet. “I actually wrote the script out for him to have that conversation. He dedicated that to me when he discussed that. That was me almost doing an interview on the tape for him to get into that mode to say how he felt about being the best rapper alive.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

On the track, Wayne states: “I don’t think I’m better than anybody personally, I don’t think I’m better than anybody spiritually … but as far as this rap thing, I think I am better than everybody. I’m a competitor. I hope everybody else feels the same way about their craft.”

The project was a part of Drama's iconic Gangsta Grillz series and Wayne's fifth mixtape overall. While it only reached as high as 69 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, Dedication 2 was regarded as one of the few hip-hop mixtapes to be both financially successful and critically acclaimed from the time. It was featured on many outlets' year-end top ten lists.

Drama also named his favorite Wayne verse, citing “Cannon” on Drama’s 2007 project Gangsta Grillz: The Album.

Check out Wayne's "I'm The Best Rapper Alive" below.

