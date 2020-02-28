DJ Drama Nabs Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, & Lule For "350"

DJ Drama is back with another one-off single entitled, "350" featuring none other than Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, and Lule. While he has been at the center of talks due to his on-going feud with Philly rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, he's been hard at work grooming the talent underneath his Generation Now imprint formed under Atlantic Records. One of his most recent one-off singles "Nasty" featuring Moneybagg Yo and PnB Rock has become highly coveted while his 2016 single "Wishing" featuring Chris Brown, Skeme, and LyQuin peaked at the 77th slot on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. Now, "350" has the opportunity to surpass that.

The track produced by Lyle Leduff and Sean Momberger takes on a slower tempo than what we're used to hearing in regards to DJ Drama promoted singles. "350" takes on enchanting harp chords, perfectly mixed drum sequencing that isn't too overpowering, and 808 bassline that isn't too abrasive allowing for the lyrics to blend flawlessly with the each artists' vocal cadence. Atlanta-based artist Lule kicks off the track with heavily autotuned vocals before Rick Ross delivers his usual Miami lavish bars. Lastly, Westside Gunn hops on the track to cut up the beat utilizing his notorious Buffalo flow. Surprisingly, the combination of Westside Gunn and Rick Ross particularly well.

Listen to DJ Drama's "350" featuring Rick Ross, Westside Gunn, and Lule in the streaming link provided below and let us know if this track is hot in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Money is power and I got several accounts

Told not to bring another dollar this all they allow

Funny how money coming when you runnin' things

I always make the government show 'em, they better come again

Fat a** n*gga in an Aventador

Ate more p*ssy I broke the lick-her-law