DJ Drama, Hardo & Deezlee Connect For "Fame Or Feds 3"

DJ Drama's reign continues, as does the Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Just weeks after Drama hosted Tyler, The Creator's new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, he's now back with a brand new project alongside Hardo and Deezlee. Drama cements the third installment in Hardo's Fame Or Feds series with the Gangsta Grillz stamp of approval. "Somebody told me the people tryna see what the trenches sound like," Drama yells at the top of the project. "Welcome back to Pittsburgh!"

Hardo and Deezlee deliver a hard-hitting thirteen-song body of work that includes appearances from Pooh Shiesty, Benny The Butcher, Tay Keith, Doe Boy, and FTR Drama. Filled with tales of the streets and muddy production, Fame Or Feds 3 is the best installment of the series yet.

Check it out below.