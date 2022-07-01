mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Drama Drops "Forever" Ft. Jim Jones, Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, & Capella Grey

Erika Marie
July 01, 2022 00:59
You don't want to miss these artists blazing through this production.


He spent last weekend reuniting with several of his famous friends at the BET Awards, but now that the hustle and bustle of the ceremony is over, DJ Drama is back to business. The Hip Hop icon is known for his collaborative releases that have helped shape aspects of Hip Hop culture, and for this New Music Friday (July 1), Drama has declared, "I'm baaaack!"

He has called on a handful of respected artists to jump on his new release "Forever": Fabolous, Jim Jones, Benny The Butcher, and Capella Grey. The track opens with the statement, "We will be here forever. Do you understand? Forever! Forever and ever, and ever and ever!" With the moves that his label Generation Now has been making, that just might prove to be true.

Speaking of the label, Drama recently caught up with TMZ to chat about its progression. “I would say we’re in contention to be a place where if you’re an aspiring artist that wants to be a superstar, you’ll wanna be at Generation Now,” he said.

Stream "Forever" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Crack rock and jump shot, that's how my guys did it
So you either a Guy Fisher or Kawhi Leonard
I felt like both when I stacked my first five digits
Now I'm the coach who used to play, n*gga, I'm Doc Rivers

 

[via]

