People have asked Drake to do a collaborative tape with a variety of people over the years: Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and more recently, artists like Lil Baby and 21 Savage. Though he's pretty much only locked in with Future for 2015's What A Time To Be Alive, there were rumors that he and Gucci Manewere going to drop a mixtape together called 6'ers the following year.



Gucci Mane and Drake perform on stage at Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert at Fox Theatre on July 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During an appearance on My Expert Opinion, DJ Drama detailed how he connected Drake and Gucci Mane together back in the day, which nearly led to the collaborative effort. "We almost did a Gucci and Drake tape," Drama revealed. "The first time they ever got on the phone together, I had got them on the phone," he continued, adding that it occurred just as Gucci came home.

"I put 'em on the phone and they talked about doing a tape together. So there's like three records on the Burrprint -- no, not the Burrprint. The Cold War series that are Gucci and Drake records that were for that project. But yeah, the tape never happened but it was close," Drama added.

The rumors initially sparked in 2016 after Zaytoven revealed that Gucci and Drake were a few songs deep into their joint effort. He explained to Pigeons & Planes at the time that the two had cheffed up a few songs and shot a music video.

"It’s in the works right now. When Drake came over to the house to shoot a video, him and Gucci got to talking about making something,” Zaytoven said. “It will be a small EP. I think it might be called 6’ers, you know, because Gucci is from Zone 6 and Drake is from Toronto, the 6. It’s definitely happening.”

Unfortunately, the tape never occurred but they did deliver two collabs together since Gucci came home. "Both" and "Back On Road"