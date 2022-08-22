Whenever an artist is at odds with their record label, there is often a "Free [insert name here]" social media campaign that follows. We recently saw SZA's fans come to her purported aid after she expressed grievances with Top Dawg Entertainment due to her forthcoming album, but when he fans called for her to be "freed," she quickly returned to say that she was thankful for her team and didn't want to go anywhere.

We saw this happen a few years ago with Lil Uzi Vert as there were reported issues with the release ofEternal Atake. At that time, there was a "Free Uzi" movement amid news that he signed a management deal with Roc Nation, and during DJ Drama's visit to the Rory & Mal podcast, the Generation Now boss explained why that wasn't a fair campaign.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

"Generation Now, we had an amazing, successful Lil Uzi Vert," said Drama before he was asked about his current relationship with the rapper.

"Vert? Oh, we're in a great space man. One of the reasons why I was like—it was a tough spot for us is because, you know, Vert's success was our success. Even with the Roc Nation situation, like, Roc Nation was putting the media as if they saved Lil Uzi Vert's career and, you know..." Before Drama finished his thought, Rory said he "didn't gather that" from the controversy. Drama was surprised.

"It was a 'Free Uzi' campaign... And then Roc Nation saves Lil Uzi. Saves him from who? Three young Black men who met in college, at Clark Atlanta and Morehouse who grew up on Hip Hop? Who were best friends, who then came into the game, changed the game, and then created a label? Like, huh? We're not Culture Vultures."

"We are the epitome of the dream. Like, what did y'all save him from?"

Check out the clip below.