DJ Drama & Jeezy Return To The Trap On "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya"

Aron A.
September 02, 2022 12:28
The "Trap Or Die" collaborators reunite for their new single, "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya."


Some of the greatest mixtapes in hip-hop emerged out of DJ Drama's house. From Lil Wayne's Dedication to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers 2, Drama's fingerprints are found on some of the most pivotal moments in modern rap. However, you can't talk about the Gangsta Grillz series without mentioning JeezyTrap or Die is a foundational body of work that took trap around the world. While Jeezy might seemingly lay low from rapping these days, he's back in action with his latest single with Drama.

The Trap Or Die collaborators have now joined forces for a new single out the vault, "I Ain't Gon Hold Ya." This time, Jeezy and Drama elevate beyond the streets with straight mogul talk.

Check out the latest from the two below.

Quotable Lyrics
Them bitches really love me out here like they love Soulja Slim in the Nola
I ain't gon' hold ya
Yeah, ya boy a little bipolar, half general, half soldier
Yeah, I got a hand full of hair while I hit it from the back
While a real n***a blowin' on some doja

