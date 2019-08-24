DJ Critical Hype Blends GoldLink's Raps With Missy Elliott's Beats On "Supa Dupa Link"

The "Missy Elliott Celebration Weekend" continues. First, Missy surprised fans with her Iconolgogy EP, the first taste of new music that the 48-year-old has delivered in 14 years aside from her features on other artist's singles. Now, DJ Critical Hype pays homage to Missy by mashing up GoldLink verses with some of Missy's most famous beats on Supa Dupa Link.

The title of the mixtape is an obvious nod to Missy's debut studio album Supa Dupa Fly. The record went on to reach RIAA platinum status and snatched the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. On Monday, Missy is set to receive the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the 2019 Video Music Awards, and while the network has been hyping her big moment, Misdemeanor has been preparing a live show that's said to be one for the books. Check out Supa Dupa Link and let us know what you think.