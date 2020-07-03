After 50 Cent accused him of refusing to play Pop Smoke's new single, "The Woo," on his radio show, DJ Clue made it clear that he had every intention of playing Pop Smoke's new music—in fact, the entirety of the late artist's posthumous album will be spun multiple times. On Friday morning, following the official release of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, 50 Cent took to Instagram to call out DJ Clue for supposedly refusing to play Pop's collab with Fif and Roddy Ricch titled "The Woo." Fif claimed that Clue was just bitter because the single premiered via Funkmaster Flex before Clue could get his hands on it, but it looks like Clue always had plans to honour Pop on this special day.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for IGA

Shortly after 50 went after Clue, the DJ took to IG to announce that he and his colleagues, DJ Prostyle and DJ Ty Boogie, would be repping for Pop Smoke all day on Power 105.1, with Clue specifically planning to bump the entirety of Shoot For The Stars on Desert Storm Radio at 9:00pm. He also made sure to emphasize that they'd had this takeover planned for two weeks and didn't just "wake pp this morning and plan this," likely to avoid accusations that they were just doing damage control after Fif's claims.

Clue also shared a heartwarming clip of him and Pop goofing around prior to the rapper's tragic death.