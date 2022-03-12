DJ Chose Recruits An Elite Roster For His New Album "MULTI"

DJ Chose, from the Houston, TX area, has built his career on producing elite hits for Megan Thee Stallion such as "Cocky AF" and "Hot Girl," as well as NBA YoungBoy with "No Smoke" and "Ride Out." Along with that, his club presence DJ'ing for venues has gained him notoriety and relationships with top-tier artists.

Thanks to this, his artists catalog has only continued to grow since he began to grow since he started releasing music in the early 2010s. On March 11, DJ Chose released his latest project MULTI, which includes a litany of notable feature guests.

The album includes a few pre-released singles from 2020 and 2021 including the remix of his most popular song "Thick" with Megan Thee Stallion, as well as January 2021's "You A Dime" with Gucci Mane, "H2O" with Fredo Bang and "Trying" with Yung Bleu.

MULTI is full of heaters, including songs that he raps on like the seventh song "Prove Me Wrong."

Check out MULTI by DJ Chose below.

Tracklist:

1. Water (feat. Mooski)

2. Where She At (feat. Kali & KenTheMan)

3. Trying (feat. Yung Bleu)

4. Droppin D (feat. Chinese Kitty)

5. Too Late

6. Minor Setback Motivation)

7. Prove Me Wrong

8. Too Slow

9. H2O (feat. Fredo Bang)

10. World Cold

11. Birthday Ouu

12. You a Dime (feat. Gucci Mane)

13. Thick [Remix] (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

14. Finally Winnin

15. Send One Up (feat. MO3)

16. Through With Me Yet