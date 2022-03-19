mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dj Chose Drops "MULTI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, & More

Alexander Cole
March 19, 2022 09:58
DJ Chose's new project is filled with plenty of big features.


DJ Chose has been making big waves out of Houston, Texas as of late. His viral hit "Thick" was given a boost thanks to a remix from Megan Thee Stallion, and since that time, he has been making good use of this moment by collaborating with some big artists. For instance, he just released his new album called MULTI, and it is packed with some pretty massive features.

For instance, this new project contains Meg, Gucci Mane, Fredo Bang, Yung Bleu, KenTheMan, and a whole host of others. Overall, the project is fairly long with 16 tracks and 46 minutes of music to be had here. There are a ton of bangers, and if you haven't gotten acquainted to DJ Chose, now is the perfect time to do so.'

You can check out this new project, down below.

Tracklist:

1. Water Ft. Mooski
2. Where She At Ft. Kali & KenTheMan
3. Trying Ft. Yung Bleu
4. Droppin D Ft. Chinese Kitty
5. Too Late
6. Minor Setback
7. Prove Me Wrong
8. Too Slow
9. H20 Ft. Fredo Bang
10. World Cold
11. Birthday Ouu
12. You A Dime Ft. Gucci Mane
13. Thick Ft. Megan Thee Stallion
14. Finally Winnin
15. Send One Up Ft. MO3
16. Through With Me Yet

DJ Chose MULTI new album new mixtape
